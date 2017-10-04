Just days left to nominate extraordinary people for national award

People across the UK are being urged to recognise local people who do extraordinary things for others by nominating them for a prestigious national award.

Nominations for the next round of British Citizen Awards (BCAs) close on Friday October 6.

The awards were created to reward people from all walks of life who work tirelessly to make a positive impact on society.

More than 180 individuals have been recognised for incredible accomplishments which positively impact their communities since the awards launched in January 2015.

Nominations are currently being accepted for the next medal presentation ceremony, which takes place in January 2018 at the Palace of Westminster.

Just like the Queen’s Honours, BCAs are awarded twice annually. But unlike the traditional Honours, BCAs are besowed upon everyday people whose achievements may otherwise be overlooked.

Award winners span the generations, with the youngest BCA recipient, Ethan Evans, aged just 14 at the time, and the oldest BCA recipient, Max Morris, of Surrey, aged 105.

Ethan overcame his own health challenges to raise over £20,000 for a number of charities.

And Mr Morris has spent over 18 years collecting golf balls which he would clean, arrange by brand and condition, before boxing them up for sale in local charity shops. His dedication has raised over £100,000 for several charities.

BCA development director, Sara Yarrow, said: “There’s still time for people to nominate worthy individuals for the next round of BCAs – but they will need to be quick!

“Since launching in January 2015, the BCAs have really captured the imagination of the public, who have nominated people making a massive impact on their communities. We’re seeing more entries flood in for each ceremony and we’re delighted the programme continues to grow.

“It’s been incredible to reward remarkable human beings across the country and we look forward to honouring more exceptional people within our communities during this next round of awards.”

Nominations from all corners of the UK, all cultural backgrounds and from all sectors of the community are being welcomed until the closing deadline.

Ms Yarrow added: “There are thousands of people across the UK making life better for others, who receive no formal recognition.

“The programme was created to honour those very people. It’s a great way for people to show deserving individuals in their communities just how much their efforts are appreciated.”

The awards have attracted support from several high-profile Patrons, including Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, TV presenter Bradley Walsh and Co-Founder of Specsavers, Dame Mary Perkins.

Sarah, Duchess of York said: “The greatest kindness you can afford to give someone is to listen and it is with great pleasure that I have found the British Citizen Awards.

“This organisation listens to the citizens of this great country and not only hears the stories but rewards monumental efforts that would have otherwise gone relatively unnoticed.”

Nominations are free and people can be entered into one of eight different categories: community; industry; arts; education; healthcare; business; volunteering and charitable giving; and international achievement.

The British Citizen Award are supported by the world’s largest optical retailer, Specsavers; one of the largest property and leisure management, development and regeneration companies in the UK, Places for People; leading ethical law firm Irwin Mitchell; and Big Bus Tours London - who will each have representatives at the awards ceremony.

Up to thirty nominees will be shortlisted to receive an award.

To nominate, email nominations@britishcitizenawards.co.uk to request a nomination form, or visit the British Citizen Awards website, www.britishcitizenawards.co.uk to find out more.