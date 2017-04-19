Kieran's coastline walk for charity

A heart transplant patient is walking the Aberdeenshire coastline to help raise £100,000 for the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) life saving research.

Kieran Sandwell, (45), from Hertfordshire is taking on the incredible challenge, called ‘Trail of Two Hearts’, to mark the end of his long battle with heart disease after having a heart transplant eight years ago.

After setting off on February 1 from the British Heart Foundation office in London, Kieran’s incredible journey will now see him walking the Aberdeenshire coast.

Kieran has already covered an amazing 927 miles, and will be walking the Scottish coast for the next four months.

He arrived in Aberdeenshire this week and visited Peterhead and Cruden Bay.

He will als bo visiting Fraserburgh, Gardenstown and Banff during his trek.

Kieran said: “The inspiration for my challenge came to me around 25 years ago, but then it was only something I could dream of because of my health.

“Walking the coast of Scotland will be the toughest part of this challenge to date. What I’m looking forward to most is meeting some new Scottish friends who I hope will keep me company along the way.

“My second heart has enabled me to do so much and I’m urging the public to help me support the BHF’s ground-breaking research by sponsoring me or walking with me.”

Kathy McIlwaine, BHF Scotland fundraising manager for Aberdeenshire and Moray, said: “We never cease to be amazed by the incredible way our fundraisers raise money for our research, but Kieran’s coastline challenge is one of the biggest we’ve ever seen.”