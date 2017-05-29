Lifeboat in weekend launch

Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called out by HM Coastguard at the weekend.

The volunteer crew were paged at 12.13am on Sunday, May 28, after the Coastguard received an emergency call from a small fishing vessel which had lost navigation and steering.

The vessel was located slightly west of Rosehearty.

The Vas Lisa was on passage from Anstruther to the West Coast with two men aboard when it had run into difficulties

The volunteer crew assembled quickly and with duty coxswain Graeme Duthie, Shane Richardson as mechanic and volunteers Marten Ritchie, A.J. Morgan, Nathan Whyte, Stuart Ross, and Declan Sutherland aboard they left the harbour at high speed in almost pitch darkness.

The lifeboat made contact with the stricken vessel a short time later and they set .

They arrived back at Fraserburgh Harbour shortly afterwards.

The Coastguard met them at the quayside where the Vas Lisa tied up for the night.

The lifeboat was scrubbed down and refuelled and ready for service at 2.23am.

Two hours from being paged on one service to being ready for the next one.

