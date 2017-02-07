Local names shortlisted for City Hall of Heroes

Some familiar Broch names and faces have been shortlisted for a ‘Hall of Heroes’ that will be part of a new Aberdeen visitor attraction.

As part of the City Centre Masterplan, Provost Skene’s House is being redeveloped to tell the story of local people who have helped transform the wider world.

The ground floor will become a ‘Hall of Heroes’ drawn from stars of stage and screen, musical maestros, sporting champions, wizard wordsmiths and scientific saviours.

Since a poll was launched on January 23, more than 1,600 people have so far voted for the individual they think should be selected.

Among those eligible to be honoured are Fraserburgh-educated Bill Gibb, who was a world-famous fashion deisgner in the 1960s and ‘70s. Also named are James Watt and Martin Dickie, both MBE and co-founders in 2007 in Fraserburgh of the high profile brewery, Brewdog; Thomas Blake Glover, born at 15 Commerce Street in 1838, who helped found the shipbuilding company which was later to become the Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan; and Lorna Moon, author and Hollywood scriptwriter, born in Strichen in 1886.

In all, more than 100 individuals will be celebrated in the Guestrow building, which is being renovated through the £1.5m Masterplan project.

The full line-up - ranging from Nobel-winning scientists to international entrepreneurs - was drawn up with the guidance of a steering group, which included representation from tourism, cultural, academic and business sectors.

City Council leader, Cllr Jenny Laing, said: “It’s going to be hugely exciting learning the names of those who will forma welcome at Provost Skene House.”

The poll closes on February 12 and can be accessed online through the City Council’s website.Voting forms are also available at Marischal College, libraries and community centre.

To vote, visit: https://consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/consultation/hall-of-heroes/