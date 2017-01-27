Lorries achieve top prices at Thainstone sale

The North and North East’s largest plant, machinery and equipment sale – with 82% of the 3,331 lots sold – attracted more than 2,000 bidders, including a variety of buyers from across the UK and Ireland flocking to Thainstone Centre recently.

With online bidding also featuring strongly within the plant, vehicles and lorries sections with online buyers from throughout the UK and Europe showing interest.

The top price of the day was achieved twice in the heavy commercials category coming from a 2011 Scania R730 topline tractor unit and a 2012 Scania R440 8x4 hook loader, both selling for £56,000 each. A notable price of £54,000 was also realised by a 2012 Scania R440 8x4 tipper.

The tractor and plant section was led by a 2013 Massey Ferguson 7616 tractor which was purchased for £39,500; and a 2011 Hydrema 912 dump truck which achieved £35,500. In the 4x4 section, a 2012 BMW X3 2.0D M Sport vehicle sold for £16,800; while the trailers, caravans, and containers category was topped by a Ifor Williams horse box which realised £3,300.

Mark Barrack, Head of Specialist Auctions at ANM Group, said: “We are delighted with the results achieved on the day and the fantastic effort put in by the team – making this a strong trading start to our first collective sale of plant, machinery and equipment of the year.

"The heavy commercials section performed exceptionally well, with lorry entries increasing by more than 100%, resulting in the top price of the day achieved on two occasions from this category. Our online bidding system – i-bidder – also saw an increase in activity with bidders taking advantage of being able to bid online using their personal computer or mobile device.

“And I am pleased to see our team’s reputation for achieving true value of goods – by implementing the competitive price discovery method of an auction – continue to grow and be recognised for delivering tangible results to our customers.

"As we go from strength to strength, we look forward to building on this success, and invite everyone interested to come along to our next collective sale at Thainstone.”

The next plant, machinery and equipment sale – which takes place eight times a year – is scheduled for Saturday, March 11 from 9am at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie and consignors are encouraged to advise of their entries as soon as possible to receive maximum exposure to potential buyers.

For entries, please contact Alan Hutcheon for tractors and implements on 01467 623711 or John Roy for vehicles, 4x4s, plant and machinery on 01467 623863.