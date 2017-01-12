Search

MBE for Broch Boys’ Brigade stalwart

Fraserburgh man Jimmy Muirhead has been awarded the MBE for services to the Boys' Brigade

Congratulations are still coming in for a Fraserburgh man who was awarded the MBE in the New Years Honours for services to the Boys’ Brigade.

