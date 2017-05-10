Mintlaw pupils pick-it-up at local playpark

Pupils from primary 4 and 5 at Mintlaw School got into Spring clean mode recently at their local play park.
A total of 45 youngsters joined together with 12 adults to visit Mintlaw recreation grounds, opposite the Happy Plant Garden Centre, on Friday, May 5, to carry out a community litter pick.
The event was organised by the school eco committee as part of the Keep Scotland Beautiful national campaign.
Thanks have been expressed to teachers Mr Pennington and Miss Garden and to all the adult helpers and friends who volunteered their time to take part in the cleanpup.
In total some 2,300 pices of litter were collected in the fourth such event the school has organised in recent years.
As a special reward for all their hard work the pupils got to spend some time in the clean play area.