Motorcyclist remains in critical condition

Police Scotland can confirm that a motorcyclist remains in hospital in a critical condition following a two vehicle collision on Wednesday.

Police were called at just before 7.30am to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Nether Aden Road near Mintlaw.

The incident involved a red Ducati motorcycle and a white Renault master van.

The 36 years-old male motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with life threatening injuries. The van driver was uninjured.

The road was closed for collision investigation and reopened at 3.05pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.