MSP welcomes economic boost after windfarm contract win

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed commitment by the UK Government to the Moray Offshore Windfarm off the coast of Fraserburgh.

The project, known as Moray East, is the only Scottish wind project to have been awarded a 15-year Contract for Difference (CfD) from Westminster’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy in the current round of licensing. The move will allow it to provide green energy to the grid.

Moray East will generate enough electricity for around one million homes and will have around 100 240metre tall turbines. The new agreement will have strike price of £57.50 per megawatt hour.

The price is nearly two thirds less than in 2015 and almost half the price of the deal struck with the new Hinkley C nuclear power station.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “The Scottish Government first approved this windfarm three years ago enabling it to go-ahead.

“The CfD contract is a sizeable achievement and the first of its kind for a project of this type in Scotland.

“The Scottish Government has led the way in renewables and is seen around the world as a crowning example of what can be achieved with alternative energy.

“This project will provide real potential for jobs in the area as well as major economic opportunities for the supply chain.

“The lower cost of the offshore windfarm in providing electricity will also bring much benefit to customers.”