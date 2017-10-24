MSP welcomes fibre broadband roll-out

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed the roll-out of more fibre broadband in the North-East.

It comes after the Scottish Government revealed the move had been made possible as part of the £428million cash injection from the Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband roll-out.

More than 800,000 premises across the country can now receive fibre broadband through the programme.

The technology is now live across Aberdeenshire including Eden, Tillyfourie and Mosshead.

Most of the latest local premises to be included in the roll-out were previously served by ‘exchange only’ lines.

Each week the programme, one of the largest infrastructure projects in Europe, reaches more remote and rural areas, passing another 34,000 households and businesses in the last six months.

Across the country around 4,100 new fibre street cabinets are now live and more than 8,700km of cable has been laid by engineers from Openreach, Scotland’s digital network business.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “Bringing fibre broadband to rural areas across the North-East is a lifeline for residents and particularly businesses too.

“The Scottish Government is on target to reach 95% fibre coverage by the end of the year, with the programme progressing further and still extending coverage.

“It is clear there are still places waiting to benefit from superfast broadband and these will become the focus as work is done towards the ambitious target of 100%.”

The Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme underpins the Scottish Government’s aim for Scotland to become a world class digital nation by 2020.

Local people can check the Digital Scotland website to find out if they can get a fibre-based service.