MSP welcomes plans for medical practice

A medical practice which serves two North-East communities could be handed to new management.

The move would affect the An Caorann Medical Practice which has more than 5,000 patients between Aberchirder and Portsoy.

NHS Grampian is looking for an independent practice to take over the health care facilities.

Commenting on the plans, Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson, said: “After a long period of uncertainty for patients, this proposal could provide them with regular GP provision once again.

“We must ensure this is done in a timely manner so that the service, which has been struggling recently due to staffing issues, can return to its full capacity once more.

“I know the staff at the practice have really appreciated the support shown by patients during what has been a challenging time.”