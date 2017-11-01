Mt. Kilimanjaro climb for Broch woman

A Fraserburgh woman recently reached the top of Mount Kilimanjaro as part of a charity challenge.

Heather MacFarlane-Cairns, who now lives in Edinburgh, carried out the climb from October 5-15.

Heather said: “The opportunity came via my employer, Greene King, and having seen first-hand what an amazing job the Macmillan nurses do and what amazing support Macmillan give I jumped at the opportunity when it arose.

“I spent 14 months fundraising and did everything from race nights, to boozy mystery bus tours.

“My mum, Ethel, even knitted Arran cushion covers and cosy baby nests to help raise funds and walked the West Highland Way.

“Everyone was so supportive before we even left and I smashed my target of £4,550 by raising £9,460.75.

“Greene King will add another £910 to this which will see me glide past the 10k.”

Heather carried out her training for the event on Munros, The Pentland Hills and sections of the John Muir Way.

She explained: “I had no excuses with what I have on my doorstep in Edinburgh but nothing could train me for the mental exertion I would undertake during the trip.”

Commenting on the climb itself Heather said: “Every day was a summit day in itself, many of the 25-strong group came down with a virus too but even that wouldn’t deter us, whenever someone was feeling exhausted there was 24 other people keeping it real and spurring you on.

“However, our success has a lot to do with the guides from Ashante Tours; they wanted it for us as much as we did and with their fantastic skills and abilities I dug deep and made it to the Uhuru Summit.

“It was a tough few final hours getting there but now I have an amazing achievement, a unique experience, new-formed friendships and magical memories that will last me a lifetime.”