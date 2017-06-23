Mums can now 'Skype' for breastfeeding support

More mums will now be able to access infant feeding advice from the comfort of their own home, as NHS Grampian rolls out midwife support via video calling.

Marking Scottish Breastfeeding Week (19-25 June) the health board revealed the service will soon be available to families across Grampian.

By simply download an app via a link provided by their local Infant Feeding Midwife, mums can set up a day and time convenient for them to video chat.

The online consultation allows mums to and raise any queries or concerns with a midwife, who can even offer practical advice during feeding times.

Amanda Ross, Infant Feeding Midwife at Dr Gray’s Hospital, has been piloting the initiative with a number of families over the past four months.

She said: "Speaking with mums via video is a great way to reach more pregnant woman and new mums in the area.

"It's a much more flexible option for all involved and means mums can ring in at feeding times or as needed. We've found that arranging the video call for around feeding times is a great way to assess and provide the best ongoing support alongside the other NHS Grampian services already available."

Anja Leman from Garthdee said it’s great to see infant feeding advice being made more accessible for mums and their babies.

She said: “The pressures of having a baby are huge and it can be overwhelming at times. When my little one was first born I had lots and lots of questions, some specific things and then just general questions and concerns you have as they grow.

"Also not everyone has family that supports their decisions about infant feeding or understands the challenges you face, so it’s great to have that support on hand. It’s reassuring to know there is always someone you can quickly set up a chat with.”

The move is the latest boost to support for Grampian mums, and follows the news more than 60 peer support workers have recently been recruited to work across the region.

Each volunteer has experience of breastfeeding and has been trained to offer friendly personal advice and practical help for both new and expectant mums. In order to make the service as accessible as possible, mums can chat with a peer supporter over the phone, in a venue of their choice, or at their local breastfeeding group.

In addition to peer supporters, a comprehensive guide highlighting all NHS Grampian breastfeeding support available to mums has been created and is available in leaflet form from your midwife or online at www.nhsgrampian.org/breastfeeding

Information on local and national services and how to access them can also be found on Facebook under Breastfeeding Grampian.