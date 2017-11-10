New Broch base for support group

Support organisation, Y Suffer in Silence, has secured a new Fraserburgh base.

The organisation will move into its new location, upstairs at 112 Charlotte Street, later this month and will offer support from Friday, December 1.

The Y Suffer in Silence call centre will go live to give non-judgemental emotional listening support to those who need it.

The organisation also hopes to offer groups and 1-2-1 support in person at the new location, making it one of only four in the whole of the UK and Ireland to give this kind of support.

A spokesperson for Y Suffer in Silence said: “Our organisation has been supporting for almost a year and it has shown there is a real need for this service.

“The launch of this well needed call centre service will extend our reach to the most vulnerable, people that may feel isolated or may be unable to get out of their homes, especially at this time of year when everything can just mean a little too much.”

For more details or to volunteer email info@ysuffersilence.org.uk.

The helpline numbers are 01346 378030/01346 378220.