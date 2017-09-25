New Clydesdale Bank notes raise funds for hospice care

New £10 polymer bank notes from Clydesdale Bank will go under the virtual hammer to raise funds for hospice care this week.

A limited number of the new £10 notes with collectible low serial numbers will be sold through auction site eBay from 9pm on Sunday, September 24, closing at 9pm on Sunday, October 1. All proceeds from the auction will go to Hospice UK.

The first phase of the auction will feature 5 pristine notes numbered: 55, 66, 77, 88, and 99. These highly collectible, low numbered notes, will be auctioned alongside serial 250159, a must have for all Rabbie Burns fans.

Further low serial numbered notes will be for sale later in October.

Catherine Bosworth, Director of Income Generation for Hospice UK said “We’re delighted to have teamed up with Clydesdale Bank for this auction. This auction provides a great chance for people to own something special and highly collectable while supporting the growing work of hospices in Scotland and the whole of the UK.”

Jacqui Atkinson, Partnerships Manager at Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks, said: “This is a very exciting project. There is much anticipation around the launch of the new notes and we wish Hospice UK all the very best with their auction of some of the new notes with the lowest serial numbers.”

Hospice UK has been a partner of Clydesdale Bank for nearly ten years. This partnership has raised almost £1.3 million for 14 Scottish hospices to support those with terminal illnesses in their local communities. In addition Clydesdale Bank together with sister organisation Yorkshire Bank, have raised a total of £5.7 million for all those who need hospice care across the UK.

There are 16 organisations providing hospice care in Scotland, which between them support over 20,000 people and their families each year. However, an ageing population means Hospice UK estimates that in the next 5 years 53,000 Scots will die without receiving the end of life care they need. Buying a Clydesdale Bank note not only provides a unique item, but also helps fund the end of life care we may need.

In the most recent year for which numbers are available, Hospices in Scotland supported 20,600 people, most of them at home or as day patients. They provided bereavement care to 2,700 adults and 500 children, and benefited from 300,000 hours of volunteer support.

More information about the notes and the auction can be found here www.hospiceuk.org/cyb