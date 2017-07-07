New furry residents for Pets' Corner

Pets’ Corner in Hazlehead Park has two new ‘furry’ adorable residents – a pair of super cute baby meerkats.

The pair, a male and a female, are settling in to their new temporary surroundings in the fish and reptile section, and will be moving into a specially-designed area in the education room when it is finished.

The popular Pets’ Corner re-opened last Saturday after a £750,000 renovation and expansion which includes a new larger area for the fish and reptiles.

The work at the Aberdeen City Council-run facility included replacement of the roof over both parts of the buildings, internal alterations and refurbishment, the installation of new fish and reptile tanks, new external access ramp and paths, and an upgrade to the staff facilities.

Hazlehead Park manager Alan Findlay said: “The baby meerkats are extremely cute and have been getting used to their new surroundings so are a little shy at the moment.

“They have been running around their temporary home chasing each other, and the smallest one seems to be the one in charge at the moment.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming lots of visitors to Pets’ Corner over the summer and we’re sure the wee meerkats will be a popular attraction.”

A competition for primary school children (up to age 12) is being held to name the baby meerkats and entries have to be emailed to petscorner@aberdeencity.gov.uk before the closing date of July 31. Staff at Pets’ Corner and the park will make the decision based on the most popular name, and the final decision will be at the judges’ discretion.

Other animal attractions at Pets’ Corner include alpacas, kune kune pigs, geese, turkey, chickens, sheep, goats, Shetland pony, miniature donkeys, fish, reptiles, budgies, ducks, finches, chipmunks, guinea fowl, ferrets, rabbits, chinchilla, guinea pigs and Vadar the albino Burmese python. Gethin the pygmy goat was a new arrival last July and has proved a popular attraction for both young and old alike.