New homes plan for Mintlaw

A North-east house developer has submitted plans for the erection of 100 homes at Northwoods in Mintlaw.

Colaren Homes, of Kirkton House, South Road, Fraserburgh, wants full planning consent to build the 100 houses, including 3.5 acres of affordable housing, and associated infrastructure.

Members of the Buchan area committee will discuss the application when they meet in Peterhead’s Buchan House on Tuesday.

A mix of single storey and two-storey high houses is proposed with 54 three-bed houses, 43 four-bed houses and three five-bed homes.

The application is the second large application of the Northwoods residential development site.

In a report to go before Tuesday’s meeting, planning chief Stephen Archer says the main issues to consider are the principle of the development, the layout siting and design and proposed house types, proposed access, road safety and accessibility.

He says: “It is expected that at least 150 affordable homes are provided by the developer, integrated into the design of the development and a mix of housing tupes should be provided to meet local need.

“In principle, the proposed residential development complies with this aim and can be considered acceptable subject to other detailed considerations.

“The submitted layout has been subject to negitiation ensuring that the houses all have active frontages and private garden spaces.

“Each houses has a minimum of 90 square metres of private rear garden space, the majority having in excess of 100 sq.m.

“The design of the houses and the mix of house types are all considered to complement the first phase of the development and it is considered wuld be in keeping with the same vernacular in terms of style and finishes,” he says.

Mr Archer is recommending that members give the authority to grant the application to the council’s head of planning and building standards subject to conclusion of developer obligations and a number of conditions.