New statue of Rob Roy is unveiled

The brand new statue of Rob Roy MacGregor has been unveiled by the bridge opposite Borsalinos Italian Restaurant in Peterculter, overlooking the Culter Burn.

The ceremony was performed by the sculptor, David Mitchell, with Dr Jim Milne of Balmoral, Councillor Marie Boulton and Councillor Malik Taqir.

The Rob Roy Preservation Trust commissioned the statue and arranged the ceremony.

There have been statues of Rob Roy by the burn since about 1850, the most recent having survived in all weathers for 90 years.

The old statue was in place on the rock overlooking the Culter burn since 1991, having replaced the previous effigy which stood since 1926, there have been several statues in the same location since circa 1850. The last statue was removed in July 2016 for inspection and found to be beyond repair.

The new statue has been made from GRP (glass reinforced plastic) and composite resin in an attempt to maximise its life.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The Rob Roy Preservation Trust would like to thank everyone who braved the rain on Saturday past for the unveiling of the new statue, not least the sculptor himself, David Mitchell, who travelled up from Glasgow with his family and friends.

“Afterwards, a small private reception was held at Borsalinos by the committee to thank personally the VIPs and those who had helped make the ceremony the success that it was.

“All went very well with the tarpaulin being hoisted up to unveil Rob Roy.”

Trust chairman, Doug Middleton, said earlier: “Legend has it Rob Roy leapt across the stream in pursuit of Hanoverian troops at the point the statue stands today. It’s an important part of Culter’s heritage and also an attractive asset for locals and tourists.”

Many local residents have donated funds together with local businesses, an Aberdeen City Council grant was awarded through the “Common Good Fund” and various fund-raising events were held.