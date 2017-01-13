Search

New Year; new start for Scottish SPCA’s longest resident

Staff are hoping that 2017 is the year that Snowflake finds her new forever home.

The Scottish SPCA is seeking a new home for Snowflake the cornsnake, who has been at the Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre for over three years.

