NHS Grampian hits four-hour A&E target

The most recent data for NHS Scotland reveals that 96.7% of patients in NHS Grampian’s emergency departments were seen, admitted or discharged within four hour – beating the 95% target.

Scottish hospitals have now had the best performing emergency departments in the UK for more than two years.

Commenting, SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson for the Banffshire and Buchan Coast, said: “Scotland has had the best performing emergency departments in the UK for more than two years – which is testament to the hard work of our NHS and social care workers.

“It is extremely encouraging that Emergency Departments in NHS Grampian are frequently meeting the four hour waiting times target, with the latest figures published showing that 96.7% of patients are being seen within four hours.

“We will always value the vital work done by our NHS staff – and we should always celebrate their success and continue to support their efforts.”