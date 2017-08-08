NHS Grampian hits four-hour A&E target

Performance across Scotland’s accident and emergency departments was above the 95% target during the final week of July – with 95.3% of patients seen, admitted or discharged within four hours.

Latest figures show that 95% of patients in NHS Grampian’s emergency departments were seen, admitted or discharged within four hours.

Scottish hospitals have now had the best performing emergency departments in the UK for more than two years, according to the most recently available figures.

Commenting, SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson for Banffshire and Buchan Coast said: “It is very encouraging that latest figures show that performance in A&Es across Scotland hit the 95% target again – the third week in a row.

“Scotland’s A&Es have now outperformed those in the rest of the UK for 27 consecutive months – and this success is testament to the hard work of our NHS and social care workers.

“It is extremely encouraging that Emergency Departments in NHS Grampian are meeting the four hour waiting times target, with the latest figures published showing that 95% of patients are being seen within four hours.

“We will always value the vital work done by our NHS staff – and we should always celebrate their success and continue to support their efforts.”