North-east firms to benefit from latest round of EU funding

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed the latest round of European funding which will help boost 30 projects across the region.

Mr Stevenson said funding from the European and Maritime Fisheries Fund (EMFF) would play a “key role” in helping businesses to upgrade or modernise their equipment.

It comes after it was revealed sea fisheries, aquaculture and processing businesses will all receive a share of more than £2million worth of funding.

MJ French Fish Export Ltd in Fraserburgh will receive a £362,000 grant to upgrade its processing facility, while a number of smaller grants will be used for fishermen to upgrade their safety equipment.

Mr Stevenson said: “Funding from the EMFF plays a key role in helping to support our rural economy in communities across the North East and Scotland as a whole.

“I am delighted local businesses will once again benefit from funding and the support will help firms as they look to broaden the scope of the work they do.

“MJ French Fish Export will now be able to develop its business and employ more staff helping to create growth and investment in the local economy.”

Joel Watt, joint owner of MJ French Fish Export, said: “The EMFF funding has been crucial in helping our new business grow.

“The current assistance will allow us to increase purchases from Scottish fishing vessels, increase direct contributions to the local economy through wages and salaries and has supported the increase in employment from 2 to 40 personnel.”