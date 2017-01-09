North-east mum set to return home after Middle East jail ordeal

A young Fraserburgh mother who spent a month in jail in the Middle East is preparing to return to the UK.

Hannah James, 26, was imprisoned in Bahrain last month after her husband accused her of adultery.

She had moved to the region with Jassim Alhaddar and their young son last year.

It has been reported he withdrew the allegation of an affair and she is now free to return home.

Under Bahrain's Islamic Sharia laws, adultery is considered a serious crime and Ms James was facing years behind bars.

Her family, who launched a major campaign to highlight her ordeal, claimed she had survived on a diet of rice and water three times a week in jail.

They had sought help from the Foreign Office who confirmed last week they were in contact with the Bahraini authorities.

Ms James is now expected to fly back to be reunited with her family after travel restrictions on her movement were lifted.