Offshore experiences to be shared at ceremony celebrating safety

Stuart Mann will share some of his North Sea safety experiences at the Offshore Safety Awards organised by Oil & Gas UK and Step Change in Safety and taking place at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician - who became a safety rep in 2006 - is one of the speakers at the event which celebrates the people and companies going the extra mile for offshore safety.

The father-of-three was named BP’s Safety Rep of the Year in 2008 and then the following year took the title of Safety Rep of the Year at the UK Oil and Gas Industry Safety Awards: the predecessor to the Offshore Safety Awards.

Stuart, who chairs BP’s UK Safety Reps Forum and is part of Step Change’s G18 committee of elected safety reps, said: “As well as giving a personal view of safety offshore, I look forward to hearing more about the different safety ideas and initiatives that have earned the finalists their place in the Offshore Safety Awards.”

Maersk Oil is principal sponsor of the Awards. Chief Operating Officer Martin Rune Pederson, who is also addressing the event, said: “Maersk Oil is proud to sponsor the Offshore Safety Awards as the leading industry celebration of safety best practice.

The recent Oil & Gas UK Health and Safety Report shows that the industry is making positive progress, and this event encourages the knowledge sharing and learning across the industry which promotes further improvement.”