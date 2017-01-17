Search

Older people to boost workforce in 2017

Royal Voluntary Service has revealed over 432,000 people in Scotland aged 55 and over plan to volunteer in 2017.

With increased pressure on health and social care expected throughout 2017, thousands of older people in Scotland plan to step in and help ease the burden by gifting their time.

