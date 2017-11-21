Older property in focus

North East Scotland College is running an information evening for owners of historic property in the region.

It will highlight some of the unique challenges faced when living in an older building.

The session is free and is in Fraserburgh Campus on Tuesday, November 28, from 6-9pm.

It will share useful tips and advice - what to look out for in older property; how to remedy “potential” areas of concern before they become problems; how to approach small maintenance jobs and the steps to take when considering renovation.

Kevin Bruce, curriculum quality manager for Automotive Engineering and Construction at Fraserburgh Campus, said: “This evening is relevant for anyone who owns and lives in an old building, who wants to learn how to spot potential issues, carry out simple repairs and who to approach for the bigger jobs.

“You don’t need to have any knowledge at all of building repair – that’s what this course is for.”

The course will also cover materials and work methods for repair and restoration, dealing with contractors and applying for Property Improvement Grant Funding.

Training is fully funded as part of the Fraserburgh 2021 Heritage Regeneration Scheme, being delivered by Aberdeenshire Council, and focusing on restoring and enhancing the built heritage.