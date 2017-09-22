Open Day at Police Station

An Open Day will be held at Fraserburgh Police Station this weekend.

The event, to be held on Saturday, September 23, will run from 11am to 3pm.

The Open Day will give members of the public the opportunity to take part in a tour of the station and the Police Dogs and Marine Unit will also be there.

There will also be members of the Scottish Fire and Rescue, G4S, RNLI and Coastguard in attendance.

Activities including face painting, a barbecue, fingerprint taking as well as a 'Sponge the Bobby' stall.

All monies raised from the event will go to charity.