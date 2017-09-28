Open Day success for Broch police

Police officers in Fraserburgh were delighted to welcome over 2,000 visitors to the station’s open day and charity BBQ at the weekend.

The Fraserburgh Police Station event, held on Saturday, was a resounding success with not only a great number of visitors but also over £800 raised for charity.

Event organiser PC Wayne Bedford said: “The open day was only on for four hours but in that time we welcomed over 2,000 people through our doors, which was amazing.

“As well as a tour of the station including the cells, visitors could try on uniform, get their fingerprints taken, meet and talk to local community officers and also specialist officers including our Roads Policing Unit, Dive and Marine Unit, crime reduction plus a dog handler and police dogs.

“We were also supported by staff from other emergency service organisations including Scottish Fire and Rescue, Fraserburgh First Responders, RNLI, Coastguard, Ministry of Defence Police and also G4S.

“Our charity BBQ and sponge-a-bobby stalls did particularly well, raising over £800 for charity. We asked for charity nominations on the day from attendees and so we will be announcing the beneficiaries of this money soon.

“This amount raised would not have been possible without the generous support we received from local businesses. They included the Fraserburgh branches of Tesco, Asda, Co-op, Farmfoods, Iceland and Lidl, Halfords in Peterhead, Fabulous Faces facepainting and also the Spotty Bag Shop in Banff.

“Not only was the food donated but so were the balloons, toy handcuffs, sponges and buckets. It really was a great team effort from partners and local businesses. The weather was also kind to us, making the day such a great event.”

Fraserburgh Inspector Kevin Goldie added: “Saturday’s open day was a tremendous success and a brilliant community event. As with any busy police office we are often so focused on doing the job that we don’t do as much community engagement as we would like. The open day was a great opportunity for us to welcome the public in and explain to those young and old what we do and why we enjoy doing it.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the day from those who provided food and giveaway items, our colleagues in the other organisations who took part plus my staff and all the many visitors who chose to come and spend part of their Saturday with us. We had a great time.

“I would like to give a special mention to the Fraserburgh Police Scotland Youth Volunteers (PSYV). Their assistance on the day was invaluable. Considering they are all teenagers, some only just, they were a credit to their families and Police Scotland by completely getting into the spirit of the day and engaging with so many of our visitors. We certainly wouldn’t have managed so well on the day, had it not been for them. A massive personal thank you to them from me.

“Police station open days are always popular and I think Saturday’s event shows that there is such an interest, locally here in Fraserburgh, in what we do that we will definitely look to hold another open day next year.”