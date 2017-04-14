Pensioners go head-to-head in log-splitting challenge

Two Strichen Community park volunteers Allan Hogg and John Farquhar will go head to head at 12 noon this Saturday in a challenge to split half a ton of logs each.

Allan (77) will use an axe and John (75) will use a hydraulic log splitter.

The match will last for an hour and the both winner and runner-up will receive a bacon roll and a coffee from The Lodge.

Allan reckons he has the edge but John says: 'You may have been cutting logs for over 40 years but you are 77years old now and I don't think you can keep going for even half an hour."

Visitors are welcome to head along and have a walk round the park, admire the daffodils and watch the septuagenarians going head to head.

As an incentive, visitors can bring along a bag and take some logs away when the challenge is finished.