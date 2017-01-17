Search

Physics businesses bring in over £15 bn to the Scottish economy

A report has been published by the Institute of Physics.

Physics-based industries contribute more than £15 bn annually to the Scottish economy and are responsible for the employment of more than half a million people, according to a new report published today by the Institute of Physics.

