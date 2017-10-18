Ploughing contest to be held at Crimond

The 55th Scottish Ploughing Championships will be held at Spreaderhill Farm, Crimond next weekend.

The event will take place on October 28 and 29 by kind permission of the Cowie Family.

This will be the first time that the Scottish Ploughing Championships have been held so far in to the North East corner and it is shaping up to be another great event offering good ploughing land.

The weekend will see 160 ploughers compete in the different classes for modern, vintage and horse ploughing tural, with the champions in each section going on to represent Scotland at World, European, Six and Five Nations championships around the globe in 2018.

At last year’s event, Andrew Mitchell Snr and Andrew Mitchell Jnr from Forfar achieved an amazing double by both winning their respective World Championships.

This was the sixth time that Andrew Snr had won the World Reversible title - an unrivalled achievement. Andrew Jnr lifted the World Conventional title for a third time.

The Mitchell family’s consistently high standard and achievements at World level are truly remarkable.

In addition to their world titles, Andrew Snr has won the Scottish Reversible title ten times since 1996 and Andrew Jnr has won the Scottish Conventional title every year from 2005 to 2015.

Local ploughers to watch out for at Spreaderhill include Bob Milne and Ian Williams in the Conventional class (world style), Donald Pirie, Ian Milne, Bert Robertson, Callum Mutch, Derek Morrison, Alan Senic, Alistair Davidson and D Smith in the Classic Conventional class. William Moir, Ewan and Raymond Turriff will be competing in the junior classes and Stuart Gerrard in the Ferguson TE20 class.

Ploughing commences at 9.30am each day, and finishes at 2pm, so make sure you go along early to see all the action.

Alongside the competition ploughing there will be machinery stands, demonstrations by modern farm machinery as well as vintage machinery on display.

More information is available on the website at www.scotplough.co.uk and you can also keep up to date with the latest news via the Scottish Ploughing Championships Facebook page.