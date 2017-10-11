Ploughing match is the ‘dreel’ thing!

Banff and Buchan Vintage Tractor and Engine Club held their annual ploughing match on Saturday, October 7 at Kindrought, Strichen.

The venue was by kind permission of D & A Grant.

During the morning a total of 31 members showed their skills using various vintage and classic tractors and ploughs.

The judges for this year’s competition were Brian Ironside, Keith Morrison, Zander Benzie and Robbie Clark.

The Double Furrow Set A resulted as follows: 1 Alan Senic, 2 Ian Milne, 3 George Forsyth.

Double Furrow Set B: 1 Rob Paterson, 2 Kenny Davidson, 3 Alex Bruce.

The Bill Gavin Cup for the best double furrow ploughman was presented to Alan Senic.

The Cairnorchies Cup for past winners of the double furrow section was presented to Alastair Davidson with Murray Littlejohn runner-up and Davie Gibb taking third place.

Doug Stewart was presented with the Eric Malarkey Cup for trailing plough with Jock Donald announced as runner-up.

The Drinnie Cup was awarded to Tommy Robertson with the runner-up spot going to Justin Graham.

Rob Paterson received the Cowie Shield for the best opening, while Doug Stewart swept the board.

He was presented with the Keith Family Cup for the best finish, The Daniel Cup for the best start and finish and the main award of Champion Ploughman Overall.

The Best Outfit cup was taken home by Davie Gibb with a Ford 4000.

A fantastic total of £580 was raised from raffle and refreshments and the money will be donated to the Strichen Playgroup and the Toddlers group.

The club has expressed thanks to everyone who helped to make the day a great success.