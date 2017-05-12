Police release images in search for missing taxi driver

Police Scotland is continuing to appeal to the public for information to help trace taxi driver Robert Stevenson and have released an image of his taxi.

Robert, 65, who has been reported missing from Portsoy, is believed to have last been seen at around 4.20pm yesterday, Thursday, May 11, driving his taxi southbound on the A947 between Banff and Macduff south of the Deveron Bridge.

His taxi is described as a blue Dacia Duster, registration mark R10AAT. The taxi has 'AA Taxis' on the roof sign and logos on both onside and offside doors.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw said: "We would appeal to anyone who has seen the vehicle described to get in touch with police as soon as possible. It is out of character for Robert to go missing and as time goes by we are increasingly concerned for him and want to trace him to ensure he is safe and well.

"I would urge anyone who is out in the area whether that is hiking or dog walking to please be vigilant to the appeal to trace Robert and if they see him or his vehicle contact police on 101."

Robert is described as white, 5ft 4 ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes, short grey hair and a moustache. He is believed to be wearing a white, pink and blue checked shirt, black trousers and shoes.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist tracing Robert is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3517 of 11 May.