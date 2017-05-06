Police seek information on missing man

Police Scotland is appealing to members of the public for any information they may have on the whereabouts of Steven Greenwell (42) who arrived in Scotland on Tuesday, May 2 with the intention of going hillwalking.

Initial enquiries have confirmed that Steven arrived at Aberdeen Airport on Tuesday, but there has been no contact from him since then.

Steven is described as 5'8" tall, slim build, with short fair / blonde hair. It is unknown what he was last wearing, but is likely to be dressed in proper hill walking clothing.

Sergeant Garry Garrow from Banchory Police Office said: "I would appeal to anyone with information regarding Steven's whereabouts, or who may have seen Steven recently to please get in touch.

"Although it is believed that Steven is a competent and experienced hill walker, the lack of contact from him is concerning for his friends and family. I would also ask Steven to contact someone to let them know that he is ok."

"Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2578/05