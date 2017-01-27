£2 million to tackle storm damage

More than £2 million will be dedicated to dealing with damage caused across Aberdeenshire by last year’s severe storms.

Aberdeenshire Council will receive the cash from the Scottish Government through the Bellwin Scheme, discretionary funding which provides special assistance to local authorities dealing with the costs of large-scale emergencies.

This follows £2 million that was allocated to the council last year to help every household, business premises or charity directly affected by flood water. More than 1,000 households and businesses received grant payments of £1,500 each and 145 businesses received grants of £3,000.

Local authorities in the north east also received more than £10 million this financial year to develop priority flood protection schemes in their areas.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said: “There’s no doubt that Aberdeenshire was among the areas hit the hardest by last year’s flooding which is why this £2 million of funding will be welcome news to the council and communities affected by Storm Frank.”

The funding was welcomed by council co-leaders Councillors Richard Thomson and Allison Evison.

Mr Thomson said: “To date, we’ve spent somewhere in the region of £12 million to help communities recover, from assisting families returning to their homes, to businesses re-opening their doors, and repairing the damage to our roads and bridges.”

Mrs Evison added:“We will continue our support for the communities that have been affected, both in terms of practical support and in providing advice on increasing resilience against severe weather. As this work goes on we are also progressing major flood protection schemes in Huntly and Stonehaven.”