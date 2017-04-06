Are you ready to use your vote?

Voters in Aberdeenshire will have the chance to elect their local councillors on Thursday, May 4 - but only if they are registered to vote.

It’s been five years since an election was last held to appoint all of the elected members that make up Aberdeenshire Council, which this year will rise from 68 to 70 seats.

And it’s the first time that 16 and 17-year- olds will be able to cast their vote in a Scottish local government election.

But to avoid disappointment on polling day, potential voters must be registered to vote before the deadline passes at midnight on Monday, April 17.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Returning Officer and Chief Executive Jim Savege said: “The upcoming election will lead to the appointment of councillors for the next five-year term of Aberdeenshire Council, so this is the most important time for people to influence how they are represented locally.

“If you’re not already registered to vote, you need to do so by midnight on Monday, April 17, to vote in these elections.”

Once registered, voters can apply to vote by post if desired. Applications to vote by post must be with the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.

Those who cannot vote in person and do not want to vote by post can appoint someone they trust to vote on their behalf (known as voting by proxy). Applications to vote by proxy must be with the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

Those who have already received a poll card are registered to vote, with the poll card advising where and when to vote.

More information and application forms for these options are available at: www.voteaberdeenshire.org