Davidson in flying visit to Banff and Buchan

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson hit the campaign trail in Banff and Buchan today as part of a whistle-stop helicopter tour of key battleground seats.

Ms Davidson joined Scottish Conservative candidate David Duguid for a visit to trailer manufacturing company Gray and Adams in Fraserburgh.

Ruth Davidson with Conservative candidate for Banff and Buchan, David Duguid, and Tory MSP Peter Chapman.

With just days to go until voters go to the polls, the Scottish Conservative leader said voters in the north-east could send a “clear message” to Nicola Sturgeon that they don’t want a return to the division of another independence referendum.

Ms Davidson said:“Things are changing up here in the north-east.

“People increasingly want to see the SNP get on with the job in hand - improving public services like education and health – and not obsessing about independence.

“An overwhelming majority in Aberdeenshire voted against separation in 2014. People don’t want to go back to the division of another referendum.

“But Nicola Sturgeon is in the papers today saying that Scotland will be independent by 2025. The SNP need to take the threat off the table and we want to make sure they do that.”

David Duguid, Scottish Conservative candidate for Banff and Buchan, said: “It is clear that this election in Banff and Buchan is a two-horse race between the Scottish Conservatives and the SNP.

“Here in Fraserburgh, our fishermen know that the SNP want to drag them back into the EU and the disastrous Common Fisheries Policy. Only a vote for the Scottish Conservatives will ensure that we get out of the CFP and benefit from the huge opportunity for the industry.

“Businesses like Gray and Adams want stability and certainty. They do not want to operate with the continual threat of a second independence referendum looming over their heads."