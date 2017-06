SNP candidate Eilidh Whiteford has admitted that she thinks a win for the SNP in the Banff and Buchan constituency is “quite unlikely”.

She said: “I think looking at swings in other parts of the area it is quite unlikely, but we had a strong campaign.

“Although we may have a smaller group it’s going to be a group in a very influential position.”

She added: “I’d like to thank the people of Banff and Buchan who have given me their support.”