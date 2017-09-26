Have your say on next Aberdeenshire development plan

There will be a presentation at Fraserburgh Community & Sports Centre on Monday, outlining how the next Local Development Plan will evolve.

The event, organised by Aberdeenshire Council, will run from 6.45pm until 9.

You can say what you think about the Council’s priorities.

A major engagement exercise is under way to find out how these translate locally.

In May, a new council term began, which provided an opportunity to develop a new set of council priorities.

Aberdeenshire Council needs these as the basis for the Council Plan running from now until 2022. Once published, the plan will give members, council staff, residents, businesses and partners a clear understanding of the key issues for Aberdeenshire.

You are also invited to take part in an information and discussion workshop to give your views on Aberdeenshire Council’s proposed Strategic Priorities, which will form the basis of the Council Plan to 2022.

Details are at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/councilpriorities.

The format for the evening will be in two halves:

Aberdeenshire Local Development Planning Process: Presentation & Question Session: and Aberdeenshire Council Draft Strategic Priorities: Presentation & Breakout Discussion.

These events are being run across Aberdeenshire.

If you plan to attend please notify Rebecca Ross (rebecca@banffdab.org.uk or 01261 843598).

Refreshments will be provided at 6.45 for a 7pm start.