Investment welcomed by MSP

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP, Stewart Stevenson, has backed the Scottish Government announcement of an extra £1.5 million investment for more nursery teachers and graduates in deprived areas across Scotland­ – with Aberdeenshire Council Area set to receive six additional teachers or graduates.

The new staff in the North-east, part of 435 nationwide, is part of the wider strategy of tackling the attainment gap and giving every child an equal start in life.

The provision of extra high qualified childcare professionals will ensure that young people in the North-east benefit from the highest quality care and early years education.

The Scottish Government is taking decisive action to improve early years learning and childcare, including expanding guaranteed free provision to 1140 hours by 2020 – which will have a positive impact for families across the North-east.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “This new funding is very welcome news for the North-east, helping to ensure that more children in our most deprived communities are able to benefit from specialised childcare and high quality early years learning.

“The Scottish Government is committed to closing the attainment gap, and targeting funding in this way, as well as expanding the guaranteed free childcare provision to 1140 hours by 2020, is important in making this happen, and to ensure that every child across the North-east gets an equal start in life.

“The six new graduates or teachers that will be joining our workforce will help improve childcare provision in our communities, and I look forward to seeing the Scottish Government continue to invest in our children’s futures.”