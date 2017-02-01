Istanbul Convention Bill in committee stage

The Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence (Ratification of Convention) Bill 2016-17 will begin the Committee Stage in the House of Commons today at 2pm.

The Bill Committee will sit in Committee Room 12 and is expect to last no longer than one hour.

As with Second Reading, the Government is expected to support the Bill.

There have been no amendments tabled at this stage, although the Government have informed Dr Eilidh Whiteford MP that they will be submitting technical and drafting amendments for Report Stage.