Leading businessmen give backing to Duguid

Leading businessmen in Banff and Buchan have thrown their weight behind Scottish Conservative candidate David Duguid’s campaign in the general election.

Bosses at some of the biggest employers in the region including Peterhead-based Score Group and ACE Winches at Auchterless have endorsed the former Banff Academy and Macduff Primary School pupil.

John Maitland, managing director of the long-standing Fraserburgh furniture business Maitland’s has also

voiced his support.

Mr Duguid, who lives in Turriff and grew up on a farm on the banks of the River Deveron, is hoping to defeat the SNP’s Eilidh Whiteford in the Aberdeenshire seat.

Conrad Ritchie, managing director of Score Group (Europe), said: “I am glad to give my full backing to David Duguid in the upcoming general election. The north-east of Scotland has been treated as a backwater and cash cow by the SNP over the past decade and this must change.

“We need strong and stable representation that will focus on fair taxation and re-investment in education and the NHS. We are living in difficult times and further division and separation from the rest of the UK must also be avoided.”

Alfie Cheyne, chief executive officer (CEO) of ACE Winches, said: “I have no hesitation in giving my support to Banff and Buchan candidate David Duguid. ACE Winches is a company of 220 skilled individuals, exporting 70% of its products and services.

“We need strong and stable leadership to unite the country and deliver the best deal moving forward in Brexit negotiations. This can only be delivered by voting for the Scottish Conservatives.”

John Maitland, managing director of Maitland’s furniture store in Fraserburgh, added: "For me, the deterioration in the standard of education and other public services in Scotland is worrying. The SNP’s pre-occupation with independence has to stop.

“I am therefore supporting David Duguid for Banff and Buchan to ensure that we have a strong voice at Westminster – someone who will stand up for the interests of the north-east in the Brexit negotiations.”

Commenting on the support, David Duguid, Scottish Conservative candidate for Banff and Buchan, said: “I am delighted to have the backing of several high profile people from key industries here in Banff and Buchan. We need to do all we can to encourage growth in our fishing, farming, oil and gas and tourism sectors.

“There has been a great deal of concern locally about the SNP’s high tax agenda, which hampers growth and drives away talent.

“With Brexit fast approaching, we need to concentrate on getting the best possible deal for all sectors of our economy and ensuring the interests of Banff and Buchan are protected.”