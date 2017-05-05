Local election results

Fraserburgh and Troup's next four local councillors have been announced.

In Fraserburgh, returning SNP councillors Charles Buchan and Brian Topping are joined by Andy Kille (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) and Doreen Mair (Independent).

The results were announced at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre today (Friday, May 5).

The total turnout was 42 per cent, an increase from the last election in 2012 (37.88).

Meanwhile in Troup, returning councillors Hamish Partridge (Independent) and Ross Cassie (SNP) will be joined by Mark Findlater (Scottish Conservative and Unionist).