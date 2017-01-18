Marion named as Tory candidate for Central Buchan

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist party have announced their official candidate for the Central Buchan Ward of Aberdeenshire Council in next year’s Local Government Elections.

Marion Buchan has spent much of her working life in customer service - from running her own “Bacon Butty” kiosk on a golf club to flying all over the world as cabin crew with EasyJet and Virgin Atlantic.

She retired a couple of years ago from External Security at Gatwick Airport. Currently, she writes crime novels.

After her husband retired eighteen months ago, they moved to the area of her ancestral roots, settling in Gardenstown.

Marion sai:, “I’m honoured that I’ve been selected as the official Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate for Central Buchan and look forward to meeting some of the local residents over the next few months.”

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist party is seeking to make further gains at Aberdeenshire Council following last November’s by-election victories in Banff and District for Iain Taylor and Inverurie and District for Colin Clark.

The party also increased its number of MSPs in the North East region from two to five in last year’s Scottish Parliament elections, winning the Aberdeenshire West seat from the SNP in the process.