MSP Stevenson hits the road

Banffrshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has announced details of his forthcoming surgery tour of local communities which kicks-off on August 8.

This year will be the 17th such tour that Mr Stevenson has undertaken, covering 37 communities from Rothiemay in the far west to Boddam at the south-eastern end of the constituency and inland to Aberchirder, New Byth and Memsie.

He said: “Even in this age of electronic communications, people still value being able to have face-to-face contact with their elected representatives, which is important.

“It also gets me into some of our smaller communities which I may otherwise not have reason to visit during the course of a year.”

Thursday, August 10, will see Mr Stevenson visit the following locations:

9.45am -10am - Gardenstown (adj Spar Shop).

10.15am-10.30am - New Aberdour (car park).

10.45am-11.10am - Rosehearty (The Square).

11.20am-11.35am - Sandhaven (St. Magnus Road).

11.50am-12 noon - Tyrie (lay-by).

1.30pm-1.40pm - Memsie (adj. BT exchange).

1.50pm-2pm - Rathen (adj public hall).

2.15pm-2.35pm (Inverallochy, Frederick Street).

2.45pm-3.05pm - St. Combs (hall car park).

3.pm-3.2pm - Lonmay (adj public hall).

3.35pm-3.50pm - Crimond (Church car park).