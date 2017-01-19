MSP welcomes early years workforce expansion in Shire

The Scottish Government announcement that there will be an extra £1.5 million investment for more nursery teachers and graduates in deprived areas across Scotland has been welcomed by local MSP for Aberdeenshire East Gillian Martin – with Aberdeenshire set to receive six additional teachers or graduates.

The new staff in Aberdeenshire, part of 435 nationwide, is part of the wider strategy of tackling the attainment gap and giving every child an equal start in life. The provision of extra high qualified childcare professionals will ensure that young people benefit from the highest quality care and early years education.

The Scottish Government is taking decisive action to improve early years learning and childcare, including expanding guaranteed free provision from 11.40am to 8.20pm - which will have a positive impact for families across Scotland.

Commenting Ms.Martin said: “This new funding is very welcome news for Aberdeenshire, helping to ensure that more children in our most deprived communities are able to benefit from specialised childcare and high quality early years learning.

“The Scottish Government is committed to closing the attainment gap, and targeting funding in this way, as well as expanding the guaranteed free childcare provision from 1140 hours to 2020 hours, is important in making this happen, and to ensure that every child across the North East gets an equal start in life.

“I know from my work convening the cross party group on Women in Enterprise just how crucial affordable, accessible childcare is to unlocking the economic potential of Scotland’s women.

"The more readily available free childcare is available, the more likely it is that parents will join or re-join the workforce, or start their own businesses, which will help grow the nation’s economy.”