Need for community cabin at Memsie?

Residents of Memsie have been canvassed over the possible provision of a community cabin in their area.

Councillor Ian Tait has asked them if they support the idea and if so what type of cabin they think the council should be looking at - and where.

He says that an indication of the type of building required would be very useful.

And he adds that if respondents let him have an actual design that would be even better.

Councillor Tait continued: “Memsie area residents do of course use the facilities in Fraserburgh and I have also said to council officers I would like to see a cycle path provided between Memsie and Fraserburgh to provide a healthy, safe route which can link in to the existing cycle path routes.

“This is being looked at and costed.”