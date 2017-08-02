Salmond brands Trump a 'complete and utter nincompoop'

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has branded US President Donald Trump 'a complete and utter nincompoop' after he suggested that Scottish independence would be 'terrible'.

The US President was voicing his fears over the future of the Open golf championship when he made the claim, stating that independence would be a terrible thing, adding "they just went through hell".

He then noted that "they'd no longer have the British Open" golf championship, adding: "Scotland. Keep it in Scotland."

Following President Trump's latest comments Mr Salmond said: "Donald Trump's opposition to independence should seal the deal for the SNP - and to do it on the basis of Scotland losing the "British Open" golf is typical.

"The tournament is actually called The Open and the headquarters of the R&A is in St Andrews which, last time I checked, was in Scotland.

"The Grand Canyon is a minor crevice compared to the vast chasm of ignorance of that man. The President of the United States is a complete and utter nincompoop"

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has put plans for a second referendum on Scottish independence on hold. However, she has said it remains "likely" that a vote will be held by 2021.