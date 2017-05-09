Shire Lib Dems elect new leader

The Liberal Democrat group on Aberdeenshire Council has a new leader.

Councillor Peter Argyle represents the Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside ward and has been a councillor since 1999.

Between January, 2008, and June, 2015, he was chair of the infrastructure services committee.

His group is involved in continuing discussions to form a new council administration at Woodhill House.

Mr Argyle said: “It is a great honour to have been elected by my colleagues and I am truly grateful for their support and confidence in me.

“There is no doubt that the years ahead will be difficult for the council; equally there is no doubt that Liberal Democrats will continue to make a significant contribution to the council.

“We stood on a manifesto entitled “Putting Aberdeenshire First” and that will be our focus over the next five years.

“We will continue to discuss the shape of this council over the coming days.”