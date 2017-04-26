SNP challenged over fishing industry Brexit pledge

The Scottish Conservatives have said that fishing communities "will not be fooled" by attempts from SNP MPs to keep the industry onside by signing a pledge for the UK to exit the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP).

The Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF) has called upon all general election candidates to agree that the UK should regain control over its coastal waters and exit the CFP.

SNP politicians including Banff and Buchan MP Eilidh Whiteford have signed the pledge, but party leader Nicola Sturgeon has made it clear that she wants an independent Scotland to remain in the EU.

Scottish Conservative Rural Affairs spokesman Peter Chapman MSP said that EU membership would mean fishermen across the Banff and Buchan coast would be dragged back into the CFP.

Ms Whiteford also voted against the triggering of Article 50 to leave the EU, despite a majority vote in her Banff and Buchan constituency for Brexit.

Mr Chapman said: "This is a desperate attempt by Banff and Buchan MP Eilidh Whiteford to regain some credibility with the fishing communities of the North East, who will not be so easily fooled.

"Nicola Sturgeon has been absolutely clear that she supports EU membership for an independent Scotland. That means a return to the disastrous Common Fisheries Policy. There is no way a separate Scotland applying to be a member of the EU would be allowed to opt out of the CFP.

"No matter what Ms Whiteford may say, her party wants Scotland to be controlled by Brussels.

"It is the Conservatives party that is respecting the outcome of the EU referendum and delivering on Brexit to take back control of our fishing waters."